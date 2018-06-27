133 assistant commissioners transferred in second reshuffle

In the second major bureaucratic reshuffle in Sindh in a week, the caretaker provincial government on Tuesday transferred some 133 assistant commissioners after taking the nod from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The transfers of the assistant commissioners were said to have been carried out to ensure transparency and fairness in the conduct of the upcoming general elections in Sindh. In the first bureaucratic shake-up on June 20, the government carried out the transfers of secretaries of different departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners.

According to the notifications issued by the chief secretary, transfer orders were issued for secretaries/administrative heads of 14 key departments of the provincial government, the commissioners of five divisions, including that of Karachi, and the deputy commissioners of 27 districts of the province, including the six of Karachi.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan directed the district administration and police officials of the province to strictly follow related laws to ensure the July 25 general elections were held in a peaceful, just, fair and free manner.

He issued the order while chairing a meeting, which he addressed the officials posted throughout the province through a video-conference. Khan directed the administrative and police officials to ensure strict implementation of the election-related code of conduct. He further said that there should be strict observance of the ban on carrying and displaying weapons by those participating in electoral campaigns in the province.

Strict action would be taken against people who violated the ban, he said, telling all the relevant officials to keenly and strictly discharge their duties in this regard.

The chief secretary said the administrative and police officials should take action against those involved in delivering hate speeches to the public during electoral campaigns in the province. Sindh Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi, who also attended the meeting, said that undue security cover or protocol should not given by field police officials to any person in the province during the election days.

Provincial election commissioner Mohammad Yousuf Khattak said that the polling staff should perform duties while duly observing the relevant rules and regulations. He said the provincial government administration should act in a vibrant manner to duly observe the electoral code of conduct and take action against those violating the code.

Leave banned

The Sindh government imposed a complete ban on giving leave, including ex-Pakistan leave, to its officials till the completion of the process of General Elections 2018.

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that the Government of Sindh hereby has imposed a ban on all kinds of leave, including leave ex-Pakistan, till the completion of the process of General Elections 2018.

“All the administrative departments are requested to adhere to the above said directions in letter and spirit and not to recommend such leave to this department as well,” said a circular issued to this effect by a section officer of the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department.