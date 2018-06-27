Wed June 27, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 27, 2018

Copper lowers

Singapore : London copper edged lower on Tuesday, trading near its weakest level in almost three months, with risk appetite curbed by escalating trade tensions between the United States and top industrial metals consumer China.

Zinc edged down to trade at the last session's lowest price since early August as rising inventories weighed on the market.

Global stocks extended a sell-off as the mounting trade tensions between the United States and other major economies continued to steer investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven US Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive.

"Rising trade tensions once again weighed on the base metals sector," ANZ said in a note. "Soft fundamental data also exacerbated the weakness. Zinc led the sector lower, after data showed the market was in surplus for the first four months of the year."

