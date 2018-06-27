Wed June 27, 2018
Business

Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Cotton unchanged

Karachi : No trade activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rate remained firm.

Spot rate stood firm at Rs7,500 per maund (37.324 kg) and Rs8,038 per 40-kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,645 per maund and Rs8,193 per 40-kg after addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

One analyst said quality of new arrivals was slow as some crop was damaged due to water shortage and extreme heat waves. Spot rate is firm but prices for individual lots rather decreased around Rs50 a maund in the market, he said.

The analyst said rain water is standing in cotton fields in Punjab that might negatively affect the crop.

New York Cotton Market witnessed mixed trend on its futures on Tuesday. July futures rose 0.51 cents to 85.94 pound, while October futures slightly fell 0.16 cents to 86.18 cents a pound.

