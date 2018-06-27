Wed June 27, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 27, 2018

Gold falls

Bengaluru : Gold prices fell to a more than six-month low on Tuesday, pressured by prospects of rising US interest rates amid a strengthening economy.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,260.72 an ounce, after touching its weakest since December 18, 2017 at $1,257.74 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for August delivery were 0.5 percent lower at $1,262.40 per ounce.

"Rising trade tensions should have (but did not) help gold's cause all that much. Instead, it seems that the concern of rising interest rates, particularly in the US, continues to gnaw away at gold, as does the fact that the fund length is fleeing," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week said the central bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate rises amid a strong economy to balance its employment and inflation goals.

