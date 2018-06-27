Dollar downvs yen

TOKYO: The dollar slipped against the yen in Asian trade on Tuesday, hovering near a two-week low, as worries over an intensifying conflict between the United States and its trade partners continued to sap risk appetite.

Markets were buffeted by mixed trade messages from Washington.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that coming investment restrictions from the department would not be specific to China but would apply "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology."

However, that statement was contradicted by White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro, who said that any investment restrictions proposed by the Trump administration would target China and not other countries.

Although the dollar briefly pared some of its losses after Navarro´s comments, it slipped back to 109.57 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day and near the two-week low of 109.365 touched on Monday.

"It looks like there are still several different opinions within the White House on proposed restrictions on foreign investment," said Tohru Sasaki, head of market research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.