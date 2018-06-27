Rupee weakens

Rupee closed slightly weaker in the interbank market on Tuesday due to increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee ended at 121.54/dollar compared with the Monday’s close of 121.50.

“The rupee traded slightly lower on the back of some import payments,” a currency dealer said.

The currency traded as high as 121.56 and low of 121.47. “The currency market is stable at present,” the dealer added. “However, the rupee could face downward pressure in times to come owing to growing external sector’s vulnerabilities.”

In the open market, the rupee closed unchanged at 124.50 against the dollar. The market is awaiting the Financial Action Task Force’s decision on Pakistan’s performance with regards to anti-money laundering and terror financing laws.