Stocks snap losing streak as investors bet on energy, financial shares

Stocks closed positive on Tuesday, ending the bearish spell, as institutions took positions in blue-chip energy and financial shares on the back of expected gains in case of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to maintain status quo for Pakistan, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery, led by selected scrip across the board, on reports that Rs36 billion collections under tax amnesty scheme by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would promote investments in the market. Speculations ahead of FATF decision to include Pakistan in grey list however kept some investors on the sidelines.

“Foreign inflows, upbeat data on oil and cement sales in May 2018, easing political noise and reports on rising banking spreads played a catalyst role in the bullish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.65 percent or 267.86 points to close at 41,246.09 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.68 percent or 137.58 points to close at 20,278.53 points.

Of the 358 active scrips, 189 advanced and 139 declined, whereas 30 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 179.771 billion shares compared to a turnover of 166.648 billion shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmed, head of equity at Abba Ali Habib said buying in the pharmaceutical sector surfaced in the previous session and continued on Tuesday, hence the market might continue in a positive direction with June closing in sight.

“Two important developments - amnesty scheme and FATF are pending, results will probably be announced soon and the outcome will help improve the sentiment and the economy as a whole,” he added.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar is in Paris where she is leading a strong team to convince the plenary FATF members that Pakistan has taken several measures to counter terror financing and adopted anti money laundering steps.

The highest gainers were Philip Morris Pakistan, up Rs141.27 to close at Rs2,966.82/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs97.69 to finish at Rs2,125.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs55.97 to close at Rs1,063.43/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs30.06 to close at Rs1,869.61/share.

TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 5.541 million shares; it gained Rs0.78 to close at Rs28.41/share. It was followed by Lotte Chemical with a turnover of 4.724 million shares. Its scrip gained Rs0.33 to close at Rs11.76/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab. It recorded a turnover of 15.701 million shares, whereas the bank’s scrip lost Rs0.03 to end at Rs12.12/share.