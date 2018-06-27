Protection mechanism likely to increase banks’ deposit cost

KARACHI: The deposit protection procedure could increase the deposit cost of the banking sector as banks would pay premium of their eligible deposits in four quarterly instalments to the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) each year, a brokerage report said on Tuesday.

Any bank with the largest market share of domestic deposits will be subject to the highest premium and so on.

“We believe the mechanism to increase the incidence of cost of deposits on the industry since banks will be required to pay the premium on a recurring basis, which will likely grow with the size of their deposit books,” Taurus Securities Limited said in a research.

“Under the mechanism, the DPC will guarantee full payment of a prescribed “Guaranteed Amount” ie Rs250,000 per depositor, on the eligible deposits of each of the member banks for a prescribed annual premium ie 0.16 percent of the eligible deposits, payable in quarterly instalments to the DPC every year.”

The report has identified the potential impacts of the mechanism on the earnings of the eight banks, using their balance sheets as on December 31, 2017.

“Based on our analysis, we conclude HBL to suffer the biggest (post-tax) EPS [earning per share] impact, followed by UBL, MCB and BAHL,” the report said.

“Our understanding is that the amount of premium will be charged on the aggregate value of eligible deposits. Nevertheless, the actual impact could be less (owing to availability of information) than that mentioned above, not more,” it added.

The report expects Bank Al Habib Limited (BAHL) to possess the highest ratio of eligible deposits to total deposits ratio of 63 percent, followed MCB 59 percent, and Bank Al Falah 52 percent.

This is so because these banks have a higher concentration of deposits being represented by individuals.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s subsidiary Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) issued a deposit protection mechanism for banking companies last week.

The idea is to protect small depositors ie individuals mainly, (which represent the single largest segment of industry depositors), in case of failure of their respective banking institution(s) and ensure stability of the financial system.

The DPC specifies categories of eligible deposits which also include foreign currency deposits, along with any accrued profit on the eligible deposits.

However, major exclusions include: deposits of the government of Pakistan, deposits in the bank’s own name, deposits belonging to companies, deposits of overseas branches, and deposits belonging to directors and key management personnel.