ET adjourns ex-PM, ex-KP governor, ex-MNA pleas till today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Tribunal (ET) here on Monday adjourned hearing till Tuesday (today) the appeals of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former KP Governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA on women reserved seats, Ayesha Gulalai, who have challenged rejection of their nomination papers from NA-53 Islamabad by the returning officer (RO).

The ET, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hearing the appeals remarked that most of the candidate got their nomination papers rejected due to the details of bank accounts and Clause-N, and this tribunal requires the assistance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ET inquired from the ECP official whether the affidavit was in Urdu as well other than English langue. To which he replied that it was in English only. The ET remarked that in Clause-N candidates who were former public representatives were asked about their contribution to their constituencies. One candidate said that he did not do second marriage. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, under the same clause said that he is tax payer and did not change his loyalties. The ET said that the ECP should have simplified the questions it asked. Later, the ET adjourned the hearing of the three appeals.

Separately, the ET accepted the appeal of a PPP candidate Afzal Khokhar and also of a candidate Anwaar-ul-Haq.