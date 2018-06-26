Abbasi didn't mention any uplift work in his area in nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who proudly mentioned winning the National Assembly seat from Murree for a record sixth time in 2013 did not list a single development work in his area in his nomination papers for 2018 elections.

In his affidavit along with his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-57 Rawalpindi, Abbasi proudly claimed that he has won the elections from the constituency in 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2008 and 2013. However instead of listing any development scheme or work in the column of contribution he mentioned his following six achievements and services for the democracy:-

1- Abbasi said he did not sell his “soul to any non-democratic entity”.

2- He said: “I did not change my loyalties to the highest bidder”.

3- I maintained my integrity.

4- My assets today are less than (those) in 1988.

5- I have paid taxes on all my income since 1988.

6- I have worked for my country to the best of my ability without expectation of reward.

The former Prime Minister who is considered one of the richest parliamentarians has declared net assets worth Rs28.2 million as of the year 2017. According to his papers the former Prime Minister earned Rs12.10 million from his business and salary in the year 2016-17 and paid Rs3.08 million taxes on that income. His income increased steadily during last three years according to his papers.

In 2014-15 Abbasi’s income was Rs9.6 million which increased to Rs11.12 million in the year 2015-16 and Rs12.10 in fiscal year 2016-17.