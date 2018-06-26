PTI fields woman candidate in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has created history by fielding a woman candidate at a provincial assembly constituency of highly conservative Kohistan district.

“We have fielded a woman contender at one of three provincial assembly constituencies of Kohistan where one couldn’t even think of doing so until now,” Zargul Khan, the regional president of the PTI in Hazara, told reporters on Monday.

Zargul Khan, who also announced names of party’s contenders in region, said that despite strong resistance within the party three woman contenders were fielded in Mansehra and Kohistan.

He said that Sidra Khalid was going to create history as being the pioneer woman contender ever contesting election in PK-26 Lower Kohistan district.

In response to query, Zargul Khan said name of Babar Saleem Swati, who is running on party ticket from PA-31, Mansehra, was mistakenly didn’t include in list of aspirants of the party in Hazara.

“I am optimistic that we would award Babar Saleem Swati the party ticket within a couple of days and he would contest,” said Zargul Khan.

He said Mohammad Iqbal Khan was awarded party ticket in PK-27 Kolai-Palas (Kohistan), Maria Fatima in PK-30 Mansehra 1, Zahid Chenzeb in PK-32 Mansehra 111, Nawabzada Fareed in PK-33 Mansehra 1V, Zahida Sabeel –PK-34 Mansehra V and Zareen Gul in only constituency of Torghar PK-35.