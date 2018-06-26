Transfers, postings in KP police criticised

PESHAWAR: The recent transfers and postings in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is under criticism from within and outside the force as the majority believed it was an eyewash.

To ensure fair and free elections all over the country, bureaucrats posted against key positions were transferred and assigned new responsibilities recently.

All the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) were also transferred and assigned new positions to ensure free and fair polls on July 25.

However, the political parties, candidates and people from different walks of life criticized the move.

They believed that RPOs and DPOs were transferred from one district and range and posted in another instead of bringing out the officers who were posted at the Central Police Office and other wings since long.

Some people even staged protests against the fresh postings of administrative and police officers.

In a statement, Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said it was failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government that all those posted by the previous government were posted again.

He said that in Punjab the Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) were assigned key responsibilities.

Many believe those cornered by the previous government should have been posted in regions and districts.

“Instead of only changing stations of these officers, the cops posted at the Central Police Office and other wings should have been posted against the key positions,” a critic said.

There is discontent among those posted as district police officers (DPOs) as they believe a certain lobby in the police wanted them to be posted in smaller towns.

A number of experienced deputy inspector generals of police (DIGs), including Mohammad Ali Babakhel, Fasihuddin, Awal Khan, Shahzad Aslam, Masood Saleem, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, Waqaruddin, Tahir Ayub, Sher Akbar and SSPs Mian Saeed Ahmad, Sajjad Khan, Ali Akbar Shah and many others have been either posted at the CPO or other wings since long.

They could have replaced the RPOs and DPOs during the caretaker governme

When approached, spokesperson for the KP Police said all postings and transfers had been made on merit. “There is absolutely no discontent. All the postings were made on merit,” he said.