Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Call to control leishmania in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The members of the Awami Jirga, a group of social activists, and residents, here on Monday staged a protest against the Health Department officials who allegedly failed to take action to contain leishmania epidemic.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami candidate for NA-43 Maulana Attiqullah Shinwari and others led the protesters.

They marched in the Landikotal bazaar and chanted slogans against the Health officials.

Shakir Shinwari and Amir Afridi said that Health officials in Landikotal and Health Directorate didn’t take any action to control the spread of leishmania that infected more than 2,000 children.

On the occasion, Maulana Attiqullah announced a donation of Rs0.2 million to treat the leishmania patients.

