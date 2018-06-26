Dr Aafia is alive: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed petition seeking repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the United States and asked the petitioner to approach the US court for addressing her grievances as judiciary of the foreign country is not bound to Pakistan’s judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the petition filed by Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, seeking her repatriation from the United States.

Counsel for Dr Aafia Siddiqui submitted before the court that injustice and atrocities being faced by her client during the past 10 years in prison were not made public adding that her fundamental rights were violated. The counsel pleaded that the apex court should issue directions to the US for protecting her fundamental rights and take notice of the atrocities being inflicted upon her during her last 10-year imprisonment.

The chief justice, however, observed that on the last date of hearing on June 7, they had directed the Pakistani Consulate in Washington to submit, within three days, a report on imprisoned scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui. Now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had filed a report, and it is known that ‘Alhamdullah’, she is alive. The court, on last hearing, in response to rumours of the imprisoned scientist death, had directed that Pakistan Embassy in Washington should tell whether Dr Aafia is alive or dead.

On Monday, the CJP observed that they took up the matter to know as to whether the imprisoned scientist is alive or not but now as they have come to know that she is alive, they cannot do more further. “How can the court issue directives to an independent country,” the chief justice questioned, adding that Pakistani courts cannot play its role in the United States on the issue of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The court directed the petitioner to approach the US court for the grievances and dismissed the petition.