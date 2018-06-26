Rivals should get ready for colossal defeat in polls: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the PPP had kick started election campaign throughout the country and the opponents should get ready for a colossal defeat.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce PPP’s 10th manifesto on June 28 (Thursday) in Islamabad.

It will be first manifesto of the PPP under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The manifesto for the general elections–2018 would be 10th of the party during last five decades as its first manifesto for the general elections–1970 was unveiled by party founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, while former prime minister and PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given six party manifestos in her life,” said Senator Mustafa Khokhar, spokesman of the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Mustafa Khokhar said the party’s young Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is going to unveil his first and party’s 10th manifesto with many revolutionary steps and programmes for the people of Pakistan in it. Mustafa Khokhar pointed out that PPP’s manifesto carries imminent programmes for the uplift of the deprived and oppressed people of the country. “As well, that manifesto would also address the problems of all the people across the board,” he added.

“The PPP vows that all the commitments made to the people through the manifesto would be honoured,” the spokesman added.