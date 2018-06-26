Iran equalise in stoppage time to hold Portugal 1-1

SARANSK/KALININGRAD, Russia: Portugal advanced to the World Cup round of 16 behind Spain from Group B after Ricardo Quaresma’s stunning strike on the stroke of halftime was cancelled out by a dramatic stoppage-time penalty by Iran’s Karim Ansarifard on Monday.

Making his World Cup debut at the age of 34, Quaresma played a one-two with Adrien Silva to cut in from the right flank and curled the ball past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his boot.

Iran were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres used the video assistant referee (VAR) system to rule that Portugal’s Cedric Soares had handled the ball in the box.

Ansarifard converted the penalty to make it 1-1, pushing Portugal to second spot in the group behind Spain.

Portugal were left to rue a missed penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 51st minute after Beiranvand pulled off a heroic save to deny the European champions a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, Iago Aspas scored a VAR-assisted equaliser in injury time as Spain scrambled a 2-2 draw with Morocco on Monday in a dramatic finale to their Group B campaign.

Aspas´s winner, initially disallowed but awarded after intervention from the Video Assistant Referee, saw Spain stumble into the last 16 as group winners.

Spain survived a real scare from a spirited Morocco side who had been leading 2-1 when the 90th minute began.

Aspas´ clever flick from a wide free kick was initially adjudged by the assistant referee to have been offside. The North Africans, who had yet to score a point or even a goal before Monday, started brightly, compact without the ball and breaking at speed.

Morocco took the lead on 14 minutes when Boutaib took advantage of a horrible mix-up between Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta to race through and slide the ball calmly through David De Gea´s legs.