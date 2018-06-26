ISPR warns public of fake phone calls

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday, in a public awareness message, warned of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ISPR DG said that there were reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials. He said that the impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc. on the pretext of census verification etc. and warned the general public to please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces.

Maj. Gen Asif Ghafoor also requested the public not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the matter to our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125.