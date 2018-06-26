Kalsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Monday said that his wife’s condition is deteriorating because of infection.

The former premier was speaking to media outside the Harley Street Clinic, where his wife is under treatment. He said the infection was a setback for Kalsoom’s condition.

“Doctors are trying their best but everything rests with Allah, if He will, everything can be fine within a second,” said Nawaz.

The former premier said that he is praying to the Almighty that everyone who is ailing like Kalsoom gets well soon.

Begum Kalsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

On June 14, Begum Kalsoom was shifted to the hospital’s ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Responding to a question about the arrest of PML-N candidate from NA-59 constituency Qamar-ul-Islam, Nawaz said that he was upset when he learned of Islam’s arrest. We would get more information about his arrest, he added.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz said that she was not concerned about the upcoming general election or politics, and was only focusing on her mother’s health.

“My sole concern is my mother right now. May God grant her health,” she remarked while speaking to media outside Harley Street Clinic. “There are times in your life when relations take precedence over everything,” she added.