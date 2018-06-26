Watson wins US PGA title

NEW YORK: Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson fired a seven-under par 63 Sunday to chase down Britain’s Paul Casey and win the US PGA Travelers Championship by three strokes.

The 39-year-old American took his 12th career US PGA title and third Travelers crown, having also won at the Cromwell, Connecticut, layout in 2010 and 2015.

Watson also become the first three-time US PGA winner this year after having taken titles at Riviera in

February and the WGC

Match-Play Championship in March.

Watson dropped his approach 2 1/2 feet from the cup at 18 then sank the putt for his eighth birdie of the day against a lone bogey to finish 72 holes on 17-under 263.