Malik eyes 2019 WC swansong

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Malik on Monday announced that World Cup 2019 to be held in England would be his swansong event.

Talking to media on the sidelines of training camp in Lahore, Malik said that he would be looking forward to Pakistan’s win in the event.

“The victory in the World Cup would be a graceful end of my cricketing career. I would pray and make all-out efforts to see Pakistan winning the event.”

He added that he was satisfied with his decision to retire from Test cricket.

“I have no regrets on my decision as I think I took the decision well in time. However, I want to continue playing limited overs cricket till 2019 World Cup which would be my last international event.”

Malik hoped that Pakistan Test side would start delivering in a big in months to come. “The Test side needs time. There are players who are very good. They need time to settle down in Test matches.”