Canada crush development squad 9-0

ISLAMABAD: Canadian young outfit trounced Pakistan Development squad 9-0 in the third game of the five-match hockey series at Tamanawis Park in Surrey (Canada).

The hosts had won the first two matches by the identical scores of 3-0.

In the third match, Canadians dominated over the large patches of the game, repeatedly entering the opponents’ circle. The inexperienced Pakistani defence made numerous unforced errors and paid the price. It was 5-0 at the half time.