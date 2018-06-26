POINTS TABLE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tabulated under as played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points:
Group A
Q-Uruguay 3 3 0 0 5 0 9
Q-Russia 3 2 0 1 8 4 6
E-Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3
E-Egypt 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
Group B
Spain 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
E-Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Group C
Q-France 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Denmark 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Australia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
E-Peru 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Group D
Q-Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Iceland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Argentina 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Group E
Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Serbia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
E-Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Group F
Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Germany 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Sweden 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
South Korea 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Group G
Q-England 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
Q-Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
E-Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
E-Panama 2 0 0 2 1 9 0
Group H
Japan 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Colombia 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
E-Poland 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Q = Qualified for Round of 16
E = Eliminated from the tournament
