Tue June 26, 2018
World

AFP
June 26, 2018

12 children trapped in Thailand cave

BANGKOK: A dramatic underwater rescue mission to find a children´s football team who have been trapped in a flooded cave for two days was under way in northern Thailand, officials said Monday.

Divers have reached a large chamber of the vast cave inside which the 12 boys and their coach are believed to be stuck, said the deputy governor of Chiang Rai province.

"We think they are in this part of the cave, which continues for another three kilometres," Pasakorn Boonyalug said. "They haven´t eaten anything since Saturday, so we have brought them food and drink," he added.

The children aged between 11 and 16 entered Tham Luang cave, in a national park near the Myanmar and Laos borders, with their coach on Saturday. One of their mothers raised the alarm when her son did not return from football training that evening.

