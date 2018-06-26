Taliban reject Afghan elders’ pleas for ceasefire extension

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday rejected pleas by Afghan elders and activists for an extension of this month´s ceasefire and said they amounted to a call for surrender to foreign forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the peace "slogans" and urged civil society activists and others not to join movements he said played into the hands of US and international forces the Taliban wants to force from the country.

"They are not speaking about the occupation or the withdrawal of foreigners. Their objective is that we lay down our weapons and accept the regime imposed by the invaders," he said in a statement. A truce over the three day Eid al-Fitr festival this month, during which unarmed Taliban fighters mingled with soldiers and civilians in the capital Kabul and other cities has given fresh impetus to the calls for peace, although many also dismiss the ceasefire as a Taliban trick. A small group of peace marchers who came to Kabul on foot from the southern province of Helmand this month.