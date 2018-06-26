Ex-PPP minister joins PTI

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former PPP provincial minister Khalid Malik Monday joined Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). He met ex-Punjab governor Chaudhry Sawar here on Monday where PTI’s central vice president and ticket-holder from NA-112, Chaudhry Ashfaq, NA-111 candidate Osama Hamza, PP-118 candidate Asad Zaman Cheema and PP-119 ticket-holder Chaudhry Khalid Bashir were present. Khalid Malik was elected as MPA from Gojra on the provincial assembly seat in 1970, 1977 and 1988. He remained the provincial minister in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government. His wife Sarwat Malik had contested in the 2013 general elections from the PP-118 on the PPP ticket. Both of them had filed their nomination papers but he suddenly announced supporting the PTI ticket holders after joining the PTI.