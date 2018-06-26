Qamarul Islam arrest pre-polls rIgging: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the arrest of party candidate Qamarul Islam Raja contesting against Ch Nisar 25 days before the elections will negatively influence the electoral process and is against the spirit of conducting free and fair elections.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, she said the PML-N would take up this matter with the ECP as the party considers such action pre-poll rigging. She said this arrest has been brought about after his nomination papers had been approved.