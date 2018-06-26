Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qamarul Islam arrest pre-polls rIgging: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the arrest of party candidate Qamarul Islam Raja contesting against Ch Nisar 25 days before the elections will negatively influence the electoral process and is against the spirit of conducting free and fair elections.

x
Advertisement

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, she said the PML-N would take up this matter with the ECP as the party considers such action pre-poll rigging. She said this arrest has been brought about after his nomination papers had been approved.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar