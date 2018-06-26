CTO chairs meeting for improving traffic flow

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Capt Liaqat Ali Malik (retd) chaired a meeting Monday in connection with improving traffic flow. SP Traffic Sardar Asif Khan, DSPs and other senior traffic officials attended the meeting. Many suggestions were put forth for betterment of traffic flow in the city. Later, the CTO told the officials that nobody would be spared over corruption charges, misconduct and habitually remaining absent from duty points. He added drill punishment would be awarded to those who leave their duty points without prior permission. Whosoever found guilty will be thrown out of the department, he added. He also visited Arfa Karim Driving Licensing Centre and inquired about traffic wardens’ behaviour. On public complaints, he ordered a formal inquiry against inspector Kamal, traffic wardens Ashfar and Naveed. A ‘licensing tout’ was also arrested on the spot. He said a vigilance cell has also been established.