Govt issues notification of increase in rental ceiling

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works on Monday issued notification regarding revised rental ceiling allowed to the federal government employees for hired accommodation in six major cities of the country. The PML-N government in its last budget had announced to enhance rental ceiling of accommodation for federal government employees by 50 percent with effect from July 01, 2018. According to the office memorandum, the increase in rental ceiling will be applicable in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and four provincial capitals. According to office memorandum, the revised rental ceiling for BPS-22 employees will be Rs-68364/- for accommodation in Islamabad and Rs61965/- for other stations; for BPS-21 Rs57126/- and Rs49365/-other stations; BPS-20 Rs47709/- Islamabad and Rs41027/- other stations; BPS-19 Rs37989/- for Islamabad and Rs32511/- other stations; BPS-18 and 17 Rs28574/- Islamabad and Rs24929/- other stations; BPS-14 to 16 Rs21587/- Islamabad and Rs-18843 other stations ; BPS-11 to 13 Rs17183 - Islamabad and Rs14904/- other stations.