Tue June 26, 2018
National

June 26, 2018

Two shot dead

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in separate incidents of firing in Sahiwal and Harnoli police limits on Monday.

According to police, Jahangir of village Ahli Rawana, had a dispute with Muhammad Sarfraz over a property and on the day of the incident accused Jahangir along with his five accomplices entered the home of Sarfraz and resorted to firing.

As a result, Nasreen Bibi, wife of Sarfraz died on the spot while his son Muhammad Akram got injured. In another incident, during crossfire between two groups at Adda morr Harnoli, a rickshaw driver Imtiaz died while another Amir Shahzad sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospitals. The police registered separate cases against the accused at respective police stations and started investigation.

