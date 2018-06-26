District health review committee meets

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Monday chaired District Health Review committee.

Addressing the committee, the DC said the government hospitals would be supported to provide better facilities to citizens.

The DC asked relevant departments to enhance anti-dengue surveillance in the district and be ready to handle monsoon season. The DC said the administration would create atmosphere for fair polls and it would also focus on social sector.

He said for resources to the health department in a transparent manner, he himself would visit government hospitals. He asked relevant departments to remain alert about flood prone areas of Gujrat. Earlier, the CEO Health briefed the DC on the last month's performance of the department.

DMO Waqar Hussain Khan, CEO Health Dr Nusrat Riaz, MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr Abid Mahmood Ghori, CEO Education Tahir Kashif, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Irfanullah Warraich, Assistant Director Environment Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amjad Farooq Kaler, DHO Dr Zahid Tanvir and other officers also attended the meeting.

Flood preparatory exercises: Exercises to manage flood situation will be organised by Rescue-1122 on June 27 at 9am.

The exercises are being held to review preparations of relevant departments in case of flood. Officials of police, health, civil defence, livestock, agriculture and other departments will participate in the exercises.