Man shot dead

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was shot dead at Chak Chountra Sargana on Sunday night. Mazhar Abbas was sleeping in his courtyard when some unidentified accused shot him dead. Police have started investigation.

ELECTROCUTED: An electrician was electrocuted at Gojra on Monday. Ali Asghar was repairing electric wires in a house when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.