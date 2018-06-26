Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Man shot dead

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was shot dead at Chak Chountra Sargana on Sunday night. Mazhar Abbas was sleeping in his courtyard when some unidentified accused shot him dead. Police have started investigation.

ELECTROCUTED: An electrician was electrocuted at Gojra on Monday. Ali Asghar was repairing electric wires in a house when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

