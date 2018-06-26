Rally against disappearance of boy

KASUR: Locals on Monday protested and took out a rally against the disappearance of a six-your-old boy, blaming lack of efforts by the police for his recovery, Geo News reported.

Faiq, 6, went missing from outside his home at Chowk Shafiwala on March 24. Relatives of the child alleged that the police did not do much to trace the child. The family of the boy and the residents of the area took out a rally from Chowk Shafiwala to Baldia Chowk. The protesting locals chanted slogans against the police and demanded immediate recovery of the child.

They warned if the police failed to recover the child, they would expand their protest.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing child said that Faiq had gone out to purchase something but did not return. She said that they looked for the boy everywhere but could not find any clue to him. She appealed to the masses to launch a campaign on social media for her son’s recovery.