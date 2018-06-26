Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Youth tortured over minor issue

DASKA: A youth was tortured over a minor issue in the limits of City police on Monday.

Sagheer Ahmed of Pasrur Bypass was standing outside his house when accused Irfan Ali and his two accomplices allegedly beat him with the help of sticks and clubs. As a result, he was injured and shifted to the Civil Hospital.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Three dacoits entered the house of Aziz and took away cash, cell phones and gold ornaments.

TWO ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Two people attempted suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Aftab and a girl attempted suicide after quarrelling with their families over some domestic issues.

