UAE to host 1st ‘World Tolerance Summit’ on Nov 15-16

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced on Monday the launch of the ‘’World Tolerance Summit” (WTS) in promotion of respect for diversity and pluralism that will be held in Dubai on November 15 and 16.

It will be held under the patronage of the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and inspired by the values of the founder of UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The International Institute for Tolerance part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is organising the conference to coincide with the International Day of Tolerance on November 16th, according to UAE official news agency WAM.

With its theme, "Prospering From Pluralism: Embracing Diversity through Innovation and Collaboration", the summit will host the biggest gathering of 1000 government leaders, key personalities from the private and public sectors, youth representatives, social leaders, social influencers, and the international diplomatic community in a platform that seeks innovative solutions and to forge fruitful partnerships that will help promote respect for diversity and productive pluralism.

The World Tolerance Summit is the world's first event that tackles tolerance, peace and cultural understanding among the humanity, seeking to create a world where every person is treated equally and without prejudice.

The summit will also explore the use of social media and digital networking in advocating the significance of tolerance with respect to its societal and economic benefits.

Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmad Al Shaibani highlighted the significance of tolerance for the younger generation.

"The past had deprived the younger generation of better opportunities and a happier world. Looking forward to the future, we are focusing on achieving happiness by embracing and practicing tolerance now," he said.

