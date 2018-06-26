Tue June 26, 2018
National

June 26, 2018

Dies in accident

KHANEWAL: A youth died in a road accident near Lahore Morr on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, Tariq was walking alongside the Multan Road when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

