Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man commits suicide

SARGODHA: A man committed suicide over domestic issues in Sillanwali police limits. Bashir Ahmad of Chak 137/138 NB Tehsil Sillanwali quarreled with his family members over domestic matters and shot himself dead. 1,940 gRAM hashish seized: Police Monday claimed to have arrested 17 drug pushers, including a woman and recovered narcotics and illegal weapon from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused and recovered 1,940 grams Hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, one rifle, one shotgun and six pistols. The arrested were identified as Waseem Akhtar, Ghulam Sarwar, Asmat Bibi, Hamid, Sajid, Ehsan, Zulfiqar, Khizar, Naveed, Mujahid, Tariq, Azhar, Altaf, Ansr and others. Police have registered cases against the accused.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar