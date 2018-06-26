Man commits suicide

SARGODHA: A man committed suicide over domestic issues in Sillanwali police limits. Bashir Ahmad of Chak 137/138 NB Tehsil Sillanwali quarreled with his family members over domestic matters and shot himself dead. 1,940 gRAM hashish seized: Police Monday claimed to have arrested 17 drug pushers, including a woman and recovered narcotics and illegal weapon from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused and recovered 1,940 grams Hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, one rifle, one shotgun and six pistols. The arrested were identified as Waseem Akhtar, Ghulam Sarwar, Asmat Bibi, Hamid, Sajid, Ehsan, Zulfiqar, Khizar, Naveed, Mujahid, Tariq, Azhar, Altaf, Ansr and others. Police have registered cases against the accused.