Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

O
ONLINE
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man kills sister for ‘honour’

VEHARI: A man allegedly murdered his sister for ‘honor’ at Chak 12/WB on Monday.Accused Muhammad Imran along with friend allegedly shot his sister Nazia dead. The accused persons fled after committing the crime. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. It is pertinent to mention here that Nazia had eloped with Allah Rakha of the same village some days ago.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar