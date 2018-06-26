Man kills sister for ‘honour’

VEHARI: A man allegedly murdered his sister for ‘honor’ at Chak 12/WB on Monday.Accused Muhammad Imran along with friend allegedly shot his sister Nazia dead. The accused persons fled after committing the crime. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. It is pertinent to mention here that Nazia had eloped with Allah Rakha of the same village some days ago.