CM takes notice of kidnapping of boy

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari has taken notice of news aired on the Geo News about the kidnapping of a boy in Kasur and his non-recovery. He has sought a report from the IG, adding that every possible effort should be made for the recovery of the child and police should take prompt steps in this connection. He said a report should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office within 48 hours.