CM takes notice of kidnapping of boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari has taken notice of news aired on the Geo News about the kidnapping of a boy in Kasur and his non-recovery. He has sought a report from the IG, adding that every possible effort should be made for the recovery of the child and police should take prompt steps in this connection. He said a report should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office within 48 hours.
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari has taken notice of news aired on the Geo News about the kidnapping of a boy in Kasur and his non-recovery. He has sought a report from the IG, adding that every possible effort should be made for the recovery of the child and police should take prompt steps in this connection. He said a report should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office within 48 hours.
Comments