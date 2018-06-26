Two arrested for killing five of a family

SARGODHA: Bhalwal police on Monday arrested two accused involved in the killing of five members of a family at Chak 11/NB.

The police sources said that the arrested accused, including Ashfaq, were the nephews of Muhammad Tufail Gujjar who committed the crime as honour killing. They were annoyed over the elopement of their cousin Sana Bibi and contracting her marriage with Amir.