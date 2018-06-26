Two arrested for killing five of a family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Bhalwal police on Monday arrested two accused involved in the killing of five members of a family at Chak 11/NB.
The police sources said that the arrested accused, including Ashfaq, were the nephews of Muhammad Tufail Gujjar who committed the crime as honour killing. They were annoyed over the elopement of their cousin Sana Bibi and contracting her marriage with Amir.
