Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man, son killed in accident

LALAMUSA: A man and his son were killed in a road accident near Railway Road Chowk on Monday. Javed and his son Sarim, residents of Islampura, were on their way on a motorcycle when a speeding truck coming from Rawalpindi hit them, killing them on the spot.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar