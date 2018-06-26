Man, son killed in accident

Print Story
LALAMUSA: A man and his son were killed in a road accident near Railway Road Chowk on Monday. Javed and his son Sarim, residents of Islampura, were on their way on a motorcycle when a speeding truck coming from Rawalpindi hit them, killing them on the spot.
