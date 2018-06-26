PPP candidates begin electioneering

LAHORE: PPP candidate from NA-124 Ch Zaheer has started its campaign from Shadbagh after addressing a reception hosted by former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash at his residence. The PPP candidate from NA-124 was accorded a warm welcome by the PPP workers from northern Lahore who gathered at the residence of Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash and showed support for the party ticket-holder. Addressing the gathering of workers at Bangash House, Ch Zaheer said PPP had a deep rooted connection with the masses and its workers were its genuine force. He said PPP leadership had always held its workers in great esteem and stated he was grateful to the party leadership for expressing confidence in him. Former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash on the occasion said PPP was united under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and it would prove its ballot strength on July 25. Bangash went on to say that through massive rigging in past elections, PPP mandate had been hijacked multiple times and its leadership was targeted by the extremist elements but despite all challenges, it was the only party which had roots in federation. He said solution to all issues lied in the implementation of Bhutto philosophy. Meanwhile, Samina Khalid Ghurki, the PPP candidate from NA-132 and Ch Tahir Majeed Mayo, the party candidate from PP-164 launched the election campaign on Monday from Jallo Pind. The PPP candidates were given an enthusiastic reception when they reached Jallo Pind. Speaking on the occasion, Samina Khalid Ghurki and Tahir Majeed Mayo said the July 25 election was not similar to the May 2013 polls when handpicked candidates were selected. They said that only PPP was capable of bringing change and implementing its promises as well as showing respect to the voters. The July 25 would mark the day of PPP victory, they said.