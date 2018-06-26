Who paid how much taxes

ISLAMABAD: Among all former chief ministers who were serving before the caretaker set-up was installed this month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif paid the highest amount of tax with Rs10.78 million contributions to the national exchequer last year, a comparison of nomination papers filed by the candidates for 2018 election revealed.

According to an analysis of nomination papers, Asif Ali Zardari also emerged as one of the better tax payers among top politicians with his total tax contribution of Rs22.7 million during the year 2017. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was among the lowest tax payers in this group of national leaders with only Rs0.42 million tax for the last year. The data uploaded by the Election Commission of Pakistan on its website on Monday revealed that former Punjab chief minister paid Rs1,078 million tax during the year 2017 which included an income tax of Rs10.29 million and agriculture income tax of Rs490,500 million. According to his affidavit the PML-N president earned Rs3,514 million during the last fiscal year while his net assets remain 5,010 million in 2017.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairperson Bilal Bhutto Zardari holds highest assets among this group of politicians with total worth of Rs1.54 billion but his income tax for the last year was only Rs4.19 million which included the agriculture tax worth Rs3.9 million and the income tax of Rs237,152.

Bilawal’s father and PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is poorer than his son with net asset worth of Rs758.66 million but he paid more taxes than Bilawal. Zardari paid Rs22.7 million total tax during 2017 including an income tax of Rs2.6 million and agriculture tax of Rs20 million.

Former Sindh chief minister of PPP, Murad Ali Shah paid Rs3.26 million tax last year including Rs2.45 million agriculture tax and Rs716,113 income tax.

PTI chief Imran Khan paid only Rs0.42 million tax in 2017 which too included Rs0.31 million agriculture tax while his income tax was only Rs103,763. Khan’s income was Rs4.7 million while he declared worth of his assets including Banigala mansion as Rs38.69 million.

Former KP chief minister and PTI leader Pervez Khattak’s tax contribution also remained less than a million for the last year. He paid Rs0.93 million total tax in 2017 including Rs6,000 agriculture tax. Khattak’s income was Rs6.53 million during the same period while his total assets were worth Rs98.5 million.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi declared net assets worth as Rs28.2 million in the year 2017. According to his papers, the former prime minister earned Rs12.10 million from his business and salary in the year 2016-17 and paid Rs3.08 million tax on that income.

Shahzain Bugti and Rozi Khan Kakar are the top tax payers from Balochistan whereas Nawab Lashkari Raisani is on the bottom of the list with zero tax during the fiscal year 2016-17, reveals the statement of assets of politicians submitted before ECP.

The ECP which has uploaded the statement of assets of politicians on its official websites reveals some interesting facts about the politicians. Some of them despite holding key positions in the provincial and national governments are on the bottom of the list of tax payers whereas some of the politicians who held no key positions on the governments are among the top tax payers.

As per the statement of the assets of political leaders who have submitted their nomination papers for National Assembly seats, Jamhoori Watan Party’s provincial chief Shahzain Bugti has paid Rs150 million annual tax on OGDCL lands, whereas PPP’s Rozi Khan Kakar has paid Rs40.86 million annual tax on his income during the fiscal year 2016-17.

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has paid Rs138,573 income tax for the fiscal year 2017. According to his statement of assets the former premier owns residential property worth Rs2,900,000 and worth Rs1,046,400 agricultural land. The former premier owns no more assets other than this. Jamali also has Rs5,932,515 and Rs200,000 in his bank accounts whereas the cost of furniture, fittings and other items in his personal use is mere Rs100,000.

As per the statement of assets of JWP’s provincial chief Shahzain Bugti, he has paid Rs150,000,000 tax on OGDCL lands and Rs1,040,696 tax on his personal income. Bugti’s statement of assets shows that he along with his two brothers owns 2,300 acres land whereas another property 832 acres is also in the name of three brothers.

The statement of assets of Mir Lashkari Raisani shows that he owns Rs6,000,000 worth jewelry and Rs6,000,000’s furniture whereas he has Rs5,949,591 in his bank account and prize bonds. The documents further show that Raisani owns worth Rs20,000,000 carpets which he inherited. Interestingly, he has paid zero tax.

PPP’s Rozi Khan Kakar who has submitted his nomination papers from NA 265-Quetta owns assets worth Rs218,118,605. His statement of assets show that he has paid Rs40,869,089 tax for the fiscal year 2017.

President Balochistan National Part Sardar Akhtar Mengal has paid Rs1,367,825 tax for the fiscal year 2017 against a total income of Rs6,803,000. As per his statement of assets, he owns a house in DHA, a residential house in Quetta, a flat in Dubai and almost 2,164 acres land in various parts of Balochistan.

PML-N’s leader Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir owns a Bungalow in Islamabad’s sector F-10, a residential plot in sector D-12, residential plot in sector E-11, 27 percent shares in coal mines and a marble factory in the name of his sons.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai has paid Rs142,099 tax for the fiscal year 2017. As per his statement of assets, the PkMAP chief has shown Rs1,500,000 agricultural income in year 2017. According to his statement the PkMAP chief owns worth Rs7,533,098 assets whereas net worth of his assets in previous year is shown worth Rs6728757.

Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah has paid Rs10,928 tax in year 2017. As per his statement of assets he owns worth Rs22,800,000 residential house in Quetta. Nawabzada Gazain Marri owns worth Rs34,446,100 assets however, there is no mention of income tax paid by him. The former deputy chairman Senate and PPP leader Sabir Baloch has neither mentioned his income tax nor any assets in his statement of assets.