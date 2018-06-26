Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rivals should get ready for colossal defeat in polls: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the PPP had kick started election campaign throughout the country and the opponents should get ready for a colossal defeat.

x
Advertisement

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce PPP’s 10th manifesto on June 28 (Thursday) in Islamabad.

It will be first manifesto of the PPP under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The manifesto for the general elections–2018 would be 10th of the party during last five decades as its first manifesto for the general elections–1970 was unveiled by party founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, while former prime minister and PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given six party manifestos in her life,” said Senator Mustafa Khokhar, spokesman of the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Mustafa Khokhar said the party’s young Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is going to unveil his first and party’s 10th manifesto with many revolutionary steps and programmes for the people of Pakistan in it. Mustafa Khokhar pointed out that PPP’s manifesto carries imminent programmes for the uplift of the deprived and oppressed people of the country. “As well, that manifesto would also address the problems of all the people across the board,” he added.

“The PPP vows that all the commitments made to the people through the manifesto would be honoured,” the spokesman added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar