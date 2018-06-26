World Cup: Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KALININGRAD, Russia: Spain snatched a 2-2 draw against Morocco Monday to qualify for the World Cup last 16 and take top spot in Group B ahead of Portugal on goals scored. Morocco striker Khalid Boutaib gave the North African side a shock early lead but Isco levelled, blasting high into the net after a layoff from Andres Iniesta.
Morocco, already eliminated, struck again in the 81st minute when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri crashed in a header which looked set to inflict a first defeat on Spain since Euro 2016. But substitute Iago Aspas levelled in stoppage-time after consultation from the video assistant referee (VAR), putting Spain top ahead of Portugal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Iran. Spain will play Russia in the last 16.
