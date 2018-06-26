Zimbabwe-bound cricketers’ fitness not an issue

LAHORE: There have been no issues of any sort particularly related to the fitness of the national players called for the upcoming Zimbabwe series.

All their players bound for Zimbabwe for a T20I tri-series and an ODI series passed fitness tests. All 19 players included in the two squads got past the now infamous yo-yo test with the benchmark set at 17.4.

Yasir Shah is set to return to ODI cricket next month and having previously failed fitness tests the spinner may have been relieved to get over the final hurdle to international competition after injury.

Speaking after the fitness tests of players coach Mickey Arthur said: “I’m very pleased with the results of the fitness tests. We have tried to set a benchmark and develop a fitness culture in recent months, our efforts have paid off and I’m delighted how the players have taken to the culture.”