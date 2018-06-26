Nasir annexes Defence Raya Night Golf title

LAHORE: Rana Nasir Khan emerged champion of Defence Raya Monthly Medal Night Golf Championship here Sunday night.

In the race for honours in gross category, it was a tie between Rana Nasir and Umair Butt. Rana ended up with a round of gross 75 and so did Umair Butt. But Rana Nasir secured the top prize based on a better performance on the back nine. Umair he had had to be content with the runner-up slot. Undoubtedly Rana Nasir exhibited command and control over his powerful tee shots and his victory is definitely well deserved.

In the gross section competition others who applied their playing qualities well during this historic day night golfing event were Haris Naseer, Amir Chaudry and Jamal Nasir.

Top performer in the net category turned out to be Chaudry Hamid with score of 66. Two more who stood out as a talented ones in this championship were Atif Ibrahim and Haroon Rashid with scores of net 68.

Other participants with good net scores were Ahmed Jamal 70, Zahid Maqsood 71, Jamal Nasir 71 and Col Moin Virk 71. The organisers of this prestgious flood-light golfing event themselves established golfers like Dr Dildar Chaudry, Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana, Faisal Sayid, Salman Pasha and Naseer Akhter.