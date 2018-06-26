Canada trounce Pak development squad 9-0

ISLAMABAD: In the third game of the five-match hockey series, Canadian young outfit trounced Pakistan Development squad 9-0 at Tamanawis Park, Surrey, in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The hosts had won the first two matches by the identical scores of 3-0. In the third match the Canadians dominated large patches of the game, repeatedly entering the opponents' circle. The inexperienced Pakistani defence made numerous unforced errors and paid the price. It was 5-0 at the half time.