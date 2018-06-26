‘Germany must ignore pressure against Korea’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VATUTINKI, Russia: Marco Reus says Germany must ignore the pressure and play their brand of free-flowing football to win the make-or-break World Cup game against South Korea on Wednesday and reach the last 16 in Russia.
Joachim Loew’s team need to win by a two-goal margin in Kazan to be sure of advancing to the knockout rounds after recovering from a shock defeat to Mexico with a last-gasp 2-1 win against Sweden. South Korea are bottom of Group F after losing their opening two games. “South Korea have very fast, agile and versatile players who create a lot of problems for many teams,” said Reus, who expects the Asian team to copy Mexico’s tactics of counter-attacking through Germany’s midfield. “We assume that they will also bet on counter-attacking and want to be defensive, tight and secure. “However, I am quite convinced that if we play in a liberated way and with the same fluent style, quality and passion that we invested against Sweden, South Korea will have a hard time beating us.”
