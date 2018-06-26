Club team loses 7 wickets for 1 run in 11 balls

LONDON: One week, a team scores 481 runs in 50 overs. The next, another loses a match chasing 189 having been 186 for 3. Clearly, cricket doesn't do middle ground.

High Wycombe, a club team in England, lost seven wickets in 11 balls against Peterborough Town CC. Far removed from the pyrotechnics of Jason Roy and Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, there was a club game in the town of Peterborough in Northamptonshire and the local team was looking beat. After all, there were 12 balls left, only three runs to get and seven wickets in hand. That's when it happened.

The unravelling of High Wycombe began with fast bowler Keiron Jones picking up four wickets in four balls to start the penultimate over of the chase, and ending it as a maiden over. The final six balls were the responsibility of a 16-year old offspinner. According to the Peterborough newspaper, Danyaal Malik was the sixth-choice bowler in an under-strength attack.

Nathan Hawkes took strike on 57. The first ball was reverse-swept for a single, but that was only the start of another collapse. The next four yielded three wickets and a remarkable victory. Peterborough won the entire tournament - the ECB National Club Championship - and emerged the best out of 13 teams.