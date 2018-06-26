Hataokawins LPGA Arkansas title

WASHINGTON: Japanese teen Nasa Hataoka captured her first LPGA title in tournament record fashion, firing an eight-under par 63 on Sunday to win the Northwest Arkansas Championship by six strokes.

The 19-year-old became the 14th Japanese player to win an LPGA title by finishing 54 holes at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, on 21-under par 192, the lowest score in tournament history.

“I was focusing on my game for the entire 18 today. I’m so happy to win,” Hataoka said through a translator. “Winning this tournament was huge for me.”Hataoka, in her second LPGA campaign, had shared second last month at Kingsmill in her best prior showing but suffered only one bogey in three days.

American Austin Ernst was second on 198 with a third-place pack on 200 including Australian Minjee Lee, German Sandra Gal and Americans Ryann O’Toole, Ally McDonald, Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson, who could have become world number one with a victory.“I played with Lexi and all the big names and playing with them was big for me,” said Hataoka, who was alongside Thompson in the last group.

Lee and Hataoka had shared the 36-hole lead at 129, but the Japanese star surged quickly with birdies at the par-3 third, par-5 fifth, par-5 seventh and par-4 ninth pulling her ahead for good at the turn.